96% of applications submitted to tax authorities resolved in Nakhchivan

26 October 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

From January to September of this year, a total of 1,230 applications were submitted to the tax authorities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the autonomous republic.

It was reported that 91.3% of the applications were requests, 8.6% were complaints, and the remaining portion consisted of various proposals.

During the first nine months of this year, 98.4% of the applications have been reviewed, while 1.6% are still being processed. Of the reviewed applications, 96% were resolved, 2.3% received relevant explanations, and decisions in accordance with the law were made regarding the rest.

In the first nine months of this year, the State Tax Service organized a total of 83 receptions for citizens by the relevant officials. During these receptions, each citizen's application was addressed individually, necessary measures were taken for the positive resolution of their legal requests, and legal explanations were provided for issues that could not be resolved.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper