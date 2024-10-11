AZAL launches online check-in for Nakhchivan flights

11 October 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, continues to implement digital solutions by introducing online check-in service for the Nakhchivan route. This initiative enhances transparency and improves the overall quality of passenger service in this direction.

Passengers can now conveniently check in online at www.azal.az or the airline's mobile app 48 hours before departure.

The AZAL mobile application can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/azal-app.

Online check-in offers passengers several benefits, including the ability to select seats in advance and reduce the risk of missing their flight.

Additionally, from October 1, AZAL has implemented the SİMA digital signature for online purchases of flight tickets en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku. This innovation is also aimed at digitizing the ticketing process for this destination and enhancing transparency.

---

