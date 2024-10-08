Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 8 2024

Baku airport sees significant increase in passenger traffic

8 October 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Baku airport sees significant increase in passenger traffic
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has experienced a substantial increase in passenger traffic during the first nine months of the year, reflecting a notable rise compared to the previous year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more