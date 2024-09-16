Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reduces car imports

16 September 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
Between January and August of this year, Azerbaijan imported 58,939 vehicles of various types worth $1.111 billion USD, Azernews ​reports.

