"Finance, Investment, and Trade Day" to be held during COP29

9 September 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On November 19, "Finance, Investment, and Trade Day" will take place as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), shared this information at the "Role of Small and Medium Business in the Green Economy" conference.

He highlighted that the Baku initiative on climate finance, investment, and trade dialogue—one of the 14 initiatives on the COP29 action agenda—aims to integrate finance, investment, and trade in the fight against climate change and the pursuit of sustainable development goals.

Additionally, an event called the Business, Investment, and Philanthropy Platform is planned to be organized by AZPROMO during the Finance, Investment, and Trade Day.

On that day, AZPROMO and the World Economic Forum will jointly host two discussion sessions focusing on connecting foreign investors who support climate goals with relevant local companies and aligning climate commitments with investable projects. These discussions will be held under the "Trade and Investment House" pavilions, which will be present in both the blue and green zones. The sessions will cover various topics, including finance and trade, sustainable industrial production, and decarbonisation.

