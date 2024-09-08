Nakhchivan Central Branch streamlines citizen services in one location

8 September 2024 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

The central branch of Nakhchivanpocht, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, has consolidated services for residents into a single location, Azernews reports citing the Ministry's press service.

The central branch now handles citizen applications for telephone and internet services. Beyond traditional postal offerings, the branch also manages monthly landline subscription fees, internet balance top-ups, and various other services.

This centralized approach aims to enhance user convenience and reduce wait times, streamlining access to essential services.

