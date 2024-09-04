Azerbaijan digitalises its labor & social protection services, proactive features underway

4 September 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has successfully digitized 145 out of its 159 services.

Farhad Karimov, Deputy Director of the DOST Digital Innovation Center, announced this at the "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program, Azernews reports.

Karimov highlighted that 56 of these digital services now operate proactively, marking an advanced stage of electronic service delivery. Efforts are underway to transition additional services to a proactive model.

He also noted that over 1.5 million users have registered on the e-social platform, which is currently undergoing updates. A new version of the platform will be launched soon.

