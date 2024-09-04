Azerbaijan to launch 'Polyhedron' Digital National Rating System soon

4 September 2024 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is set to introduce the “Polyhedron-Digital radar of Azerbaijan,” a national digitalization rating system, in the near future.

Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, announced this at the "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program, Azernews reports.

Sh. Aliyev explained that while various global rating indices assess countries' digitalization statuses, Azerbaijan sought a tailored approach to better reflect its unique needs and development goals. This led to the creation of the national assessment methodology, "Polyhedron," which aligns with the country’s digital strategy.

The "Polyhedron" system evaluates digitization across nine distinct components, integrating three primary directions and other essential factors. The Deputy Chairman noted that this methodology could be shared with other nations and organizations and that the platform will be publicly unveiled soon.

