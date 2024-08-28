International symposium on COP 29: Advancing global solutions for modern challenges

28 August 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

UNEC is proud to host an International Multidisciplinary Symposium on August 31, dedicated to COP 29. The symposium, titled "UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to Address Modern Civilization Challenges," will bring together leading experts from Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and Moldova, Azernews reports.

UNEC is proud to host an International Multidisciplinary Symposium on August 31, dedicated to COP 29. The symposium, titled "UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to Address Modern Civilization Challenges," will bring together leading experts from Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and Moldova.

The event will cover a wide range of critical topics, including: enhancing national energy capacity and environmental strategies; achieving carbon neutrality and controlling new pollutants; reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the role of digitalization in addressing global issues; monitoring toxicity in the Caspian Sea, lakes, and wastewater; promoting ecologically clean environments and the development of ecopharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan; exploring the impact of globalization on climate change geopolitics; addressing social issues through scientific innovation; embracing international traditions in environmental protection.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz