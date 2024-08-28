Azerbaijan expands innovative irrigation systems to combat climate challenges

28 August 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Currently, innovative irrigation systems are in use across 119,500 hectares in Azerbaijan, representing 8.05% of the country’s total irrigated areas.

This update was shared by Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, during the COP29 Round Table Discussions on "The Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture," Azernews reports.

Gadimova detailed that Azerbaijan has 1.5 million hectares of agriculturally suitable land, with 77.5% under cultivation, 8.6% dedicated to perennial crops, and 13.9% used for other purposes such as mowing and weaving. She highlighted the growing challenges faced by farmers due to dwindling water resources, droughts, floods, and land degradation.

"These extreme weather events disproportionately impact small farms and rural communities, making them more vulnerable to resource depletion and climate fluctuations," Gadimova noted.

"The agricultural sector is vital to our economy and highly valued both locally and internationally. To ensure its sustainability amidst climate change, we must enhance our water management systems and adopt more resilient practices."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz