Prosecutor's office recovers 847,503 Manat, launches 90 cases for illegal logging

27 August 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the investigation, 847,503 manat in damages was compensated, 90 criminal cases were initiated, and these cases were referred to the relevant investigative bodies, Azernews reports.

In 2024, the Department of Non-Criminal Proceedings of the Prosecutor General's Office reviewed citizen applications, information published in the media, and reports from various state agencies regarding illegal tree cutting.

Elnur Musayev, the Head of the Department of Non-Criminal Proceedings at the Prosecutor General's Office, stated this today at a scientific-practical conference held in Sheki titled "Strengthening the Environment: The Role of Awareness and Law Enforcement Measures." The conference was part of the ECOLEAD project and focused on "Establishing Academic-Scientific Foundations for the Protection of Green Spaces Against Climate Change."

Elnur Musayev also noted that "a significant portion of the decisions to initiate 120 administrative offense cases and 49 submissions were related to environmental violations."

