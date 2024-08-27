Uzbek specialist eye investment in major cotton growing & horticultural projects in Azerbaijan

27 August 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The implementation of a significant cotton growing cluster project by Uzbek investors has officially commenced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The TST Textile Group LLC, established by Uzbekistan's "Tukımachi Sanoat Tekstil" LLC, has been allocated 5,000 hectares of land in the Imishli district for this venture. The ambitious project, valued at approximately 90 million manats, aims to develop a comprehensive cotton cluster. This cluster will encompass modern facilities for cotton farming, processing, spinning, weaving, sewing, and oil production.

In addition, the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Friendship Gardens" project is set to take place on a 100-hectare site in Fuzuli. This initiative, spearheaded by "Uzgreenagro" LLC and Azerbaijan's "Zafar Baglari" LLC under the banner of "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Gardens" LLC, is expected to involve an investment of up to 5 million manats. This investment will be split equally between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The garden will feature a variety of fruit trees, including some imported from Uzbekistan. Future phases of the project will focus on expanding the gardens, establishing deep processing facilities, and exploring additional production opportunities. Initially, the horticultural products will be exported to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with plans to later extend exports to other international markets.

