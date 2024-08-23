Western Azerbaijan Community holds conference "Women's education in Green World: From yesterday to today"

23 August 2024 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On August 23, a conference titled "Women's Education in the Green World: From Yesterday to Today" took place in the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The event marked the 140th anniversary of the Yerevan Girls Gymnasium. Among the highlights was the historical overview of the St. Ripsim Girls' School in Yerevan. Founded on January 2, 1850, through the efforts of Yelizaveta Vorontsova, the wife of Mikhail Vorontsov, the Viceroy of the Caucasus, and the decision of the Saint Nina Charitable Society's board, this school initially began as a women’s educational institution. By July 9, 1884, it had evolved into a three-class female progymnasium and, on May 30, 1898, became an eight-class women's gymnasium with the addition of a preparatory class. This school, which also catered to the daughters of affluent Azerbaijanis, saw 36 Azerbaijani girls graduate between 1916 and 1918. The "Memory Book" of the Yerevan Governorate for 1914 notes that Hashim Bey Narimanbeyov taught Sharia lessons and the Azerbaijani language at this gymnasium.

Bahar Muradova, Chairman of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Problems, emphasized the critical importance of women's and children's education in society. She highlighted that education is a cornerstone of our nation, and the role of education in fostering a greener world is of unparalleled significance.

Prof. Mahira Huseynova, Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, addressed the topic "The Role of Azerbaijani Intellectual Women in Shaping the National Educational Environment in Western Azerbaijan." She noted that the establishment of the Yerevan Girls' Gymnasium 140 years ago was not just a historical milestone but also a significant moment in the Azerbaijani women's movement. Huseynova also pointed out that despite the four deportations endured by Western Azerbaijanis over the past century, the educational pursuits of our compatriots remained undeterred.

The conference featured several other notable presentations - Farrukh Rustamov, professor at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Intellectuals of KAI, spoke on "The Role of the Yerevan Teachers' Seminary in Our Pedagogical History," Professor Hasan Bayramov, a member of the Council of Elders of KAI, discussed "The Legacy of the Yerevan Pedagogical School: Khanlar Pedagogical School," Konul Hasanova, Dean of Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and Associate Professor at KAI, presented on "Female Graduates of the Yerevan Azerbaijani Pedagogical School," Jalal Allahverdiyev, a teacher at Azerbaijan State University of Economics and a member of the Supervisory-Inspection Commission of the National Academy of Sciences, explored "The Contributions of Western Azerbaijani Enlightened Women to the Development of the Literary and Cultural Environment of the South Caucasus."

The event also featured discussions on "Education as a National Issue in Independent Azerbaijan," "Green world: The role of women in environmental protection," and "An educated woman is an educated future," fostering a robust exchange of views.

