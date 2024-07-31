Azernews.Az

CBA discloses possible impact of latest decision of Tariff Council on inflation

The direct and indirect impact of increased regulated prices in Azerbaijan on the inflation forecast is expected to be 1.5 percentage points, with 1 percentage point anticipated to materialize in 2024, Azernews reports.

