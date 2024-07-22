MP Nigar Arpadarai on COP29’s societal impact and Azerbaijan’s green energy

22 July 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In a panel discussion titled “Climate Movement and Media” at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, Nigar Arpadarai, the high-ranking UN Climate Change Champion for COP29, emphasized the inclusive nature of the Conference of the Parties (COP) as a global platform for societal engagement in combating climate change, Azernews reports.

Arpadarai articulated that the COP process is more than just an intergovernmental dialogue—it is a broad, inclusive initiative that seeks to involve all sectors of society in the climate action movement.

She stated, “COP29 is not merely an intergovernmental conversation; it is a comprehensive societal endeavor. We are committed to an inclusive approach where everyone has a role to play in fighting climate change.”

She also extended a warm invitation to the international community, saying, “We invite everyone to Baku for COP29. Baku represents a suitable platform for this purpose, as every individual can make a meaningful contribution to the fight against climate change.”

Arpadarai highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant strides in the field of renewable energy, noting the country's strong commitment to sustainability.

She explained that “Azerbaijan places great emphasis on the development of renewable energy sources as part of its national strategy. This dedication to green energy is a key aspect of our approach to addressing climate change.”

By focusing on the collaborative nature of COP29 and Azerbaijan’s renewable energy initiatives, Nigar Arpadarai underscored the importance of a united global effort in climate action and the role of Baku as a central hub for this global challenge.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz