Parviz Shahbazov: Share of Green Energy in Azerbaijan increases

15 July 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

In the first half of this year, the share of "green energy" in electricity production in Azerbaijan has increased to 15 %, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X" account.

"During the first half, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 11525 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower 2032.4 million kWh with an increase of 950.7 million kWh," the post reads.

According to operational data for the first half of this year, electricity production was 13557.4 mln kWh, #exports to 444 million kWh and #imports to 96.4 million kWh. During the first half, #electricity production from TPPs amounted to 11525 million kWh, and from renewable… pic.twitter.com/yWas30EauA — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) July 15, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz