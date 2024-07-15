Azernews.Az

Parviz Shahbazov: Share of Green Energy in Azerbaijan increases

15 July 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
In the first half of this year, the share of "green energy" in electricity production in Azerbaijan has increased to 15 %, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X" account.

"During the first half, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 11525 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower 2032.4 million kWh with an increase of 950.7 million kWh," the post reads.

