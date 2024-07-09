Azercell-supported students earned medals at the International Informatics Olympiad!

9 July 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The CEOI 2024, held in Brno, Czech Republic, brought together approximately 60 students from 11 different countries. Aykhan Damirli, a 10th-grade student of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and Tahir Aliyev, a 10th-grade student from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Baku Turkish High School, claimed silver and bronze respectively.

The CEOI Olympiad, held since 1994, is considered one of the most prestigious programming competitions in the region. The contest evaluates participants' skills in solving algorithmic problems, as well as their level of analytical thinking and programming abilities.

Since 2017, "Azercell Telecom" has been a dedicated partner in preparing Azerbaijani students for international Informatics Olympiads collaborating with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education. This collaboration yielded remarkable results with Azerbaijani schoolchildren winning a total of 72 medals across various programming competitions in different age categories.

Azercell extends its heartfelt congratulations to Aykhan Damirli, Tahir Aliyev, and the entire team for their achievement and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz