Azerbaijan's vital role shines in global energy landscape

8 July 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Baku Summer Energy School provides exceptional opportunities for participants to gain a deep understanding of Azerbaijan's energy policy and its global implications.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov emphasized these points during the opening ceremony of the 18th Baku Summer Energy School, Azernews reports.

He underscored Azerbaijan's longstanding role as a reliable energy supplier, particularly through its significant contributions from oil and gas to economic development. Shahbazov highlighted the broader impact of Azerbaijan's energy resources, ensuring both national and regional energy security.

Gary Jones, Regional President of bp overseeing Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, echoed these sentiments in his address, stressing Azerbaijan's crucial role in regional and European energy security.

He also expressed optimism about Azerbaijan's future in renewable energy, citing a three-decade partnership with the country and anticipating further collaboration in this promising sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of COP29, Elnur Soltanov, highlighted this year, Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) serves as a significant catalyst for its advancements in "green energy."

Soltanov emphasized that this opportunity will showcase Azerbaijan's proactive efforts on a global stage.

"Azerbaijan has a compelling narrative to share," he stated. "Having established itself in the oil and gas sector, we have now emerged as a reliable partner in global energy security."

