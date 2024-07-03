Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reveals amount of compulsory real estate insurance payments

3 July 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
In Azerbaijan, insurance premiums totaling 53,728,000 manat were collected for compulsory real estate insurance from January to May of this year, Azernews reports.

