Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issue of military coop

2 July 2024 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with Major General Stefan Fix, Deputy Chief of Staff of NATO's Brunssum Joint Forces Command, who is visiting our country.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Chief of the General Staff expressed his satisfaction to see Stefan Fix in our country and said that the current state of relations with NATO is at a high level.

It was noted with confidence that Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation will continue to be useful for both parties and fruitful meetings will be continued.

Stating that the North Atlantic Alliance made a great contribution to the preparation of our units within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept, Colonel-General K. Valiyev emphasized that this was highly appreciated.

Major General S.Fiks, on the other hand, noted that he was satisfied with his next visit to Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of further developing mutual relations with Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the professional activity of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in peacekeeping missions, as well as in other areas within the framework of partnership with NATO, was positively evaluated.

At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

---

