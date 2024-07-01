Consumer Market Control hosts meeting for businesses delivering goods from abroad

1 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An educational meeting was held with representatives of business entities engaged in delivering goods ordered from abroad to consumers at the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the State Service shared findings from investigations prompted by consumer complaints and media reports. Key issues included delays and inaccuracies in parcel deliveries, non-compliance with transportation tariff disclosures as per legal requirements, and instances of defective product deliveries. Concerns were raised over discrepancies in shipping fees and cases where refunds were not issued for undelivered or lost packages.

Entrepreneurs were reminded of their obligations, including pricing transparency in local currency, accurate tariff disclosures, and regular calibration of measuring devices used in their operations. Detailed explanations on legislative requirements were provided, questions were addressed, and recommendations were made to rectify operational shortcomings. Emphasis was placed on fostering a customer-centric approach to ensure satisfaction and uphold consumer rights.

The State Service underscored its regulatory efforts to enforce consumer protection norms, ensuring goods and services meet quality and safety standards.

The session concluded with a discussion on enhancing entrepreneurs' role in safeguarding consumer interests, current challenges in the sector, and future priorities.

