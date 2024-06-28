Migration, development initiative following process of revitalising Jabrayil and surrounding villages

28 June 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During this year, migration is scheduled to occur in the centre of the newly rebuilt city of Jabrayil, as well as in several villages within this region.

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, disclosed this information at the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Build Garabagh Together" in Shusha, Azernews reports.

He mentioned the ongoing construction of new settlements in Zangilan and Gubadli districts, with plans for migration into these areas: "Each new settlement brings forth fresh business opportunities. We have created favourable conditions for both relocating residents and entrepreneurs to conduct business activities."

Hajiyev highlighted the ongoing successful construction efforts in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, illustrating ongoing restoration and construction projects.

He noted the active community life in Agalı village of Zangilan district, celebrated as the first address of the "Great Return." Agalı was swiftly developed as a "Smart Village," complete with essential infrastructure for its residents. Currently, 871 residents from 175 families have settled in Agalı, living prosperously under the auspices of the First State Program on the "Great Return."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz