Azerbaijan discloses volume of FDI from Iran for 1Q2024

22 June 2024 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) from Iran to Azerbaijan stood at $94.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, Azernews reports.

Calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan show that this figure increased by 5.69 percent ($5.7 million) compared to the figure for 2023.

The share of FDI from Iran in total FDI in Azerbaijan made up 6.3 percent.

To note, FDI from Iran to Azerbaijan amounted to $395.9 million in 2023.

FDI in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $6.6 billion (6.1 percent growth) last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz