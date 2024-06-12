New industrial zone planned for Nakhchivan, says advisor to Economy Minister

12 June 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the Economic Policy, Industry, and Enterprising Committee meeting of the Milli Majlis, Khagani Abdullayev, an advisor to the Minister of Economy, highlighted plans for establishing a new industrial zone in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

"Two industrial parks have started operating in Aghdam and Jabrayil. In Garabagh, overall, it is planned to create more than a thousand new jobs in industrial zones. A new industrial zone is being created in Nakhchivan," Abdullayev stated.

He emphasised that the selection of locations for industrial zones considers geographical factors and other pertinent criteria.

"In addition to Nakhchivan, efforts are underway to elevate Hajigabul's industrial district status to that of an industrial park. Furthermore, in Ganja, the creation of a new industrial zone has also begun. We are making maximum efforts to increase the number of these industrial parks and neighbourhoods in this or other zones based on economic efficiency criteria," he added.

It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan operates seven industrial parks (including the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Sumgayit Kimya, Garadag, Pirallahi, Mingachevir, Balakhani, Aghdam, and Jabrayil districts) and five industrial districts (Hajigabul, Masalli, Neftchala, Sabirabad, and Sharur).

