Azerbaijan, Albania mull cooperation priorities

10 June 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Albania agreed to provide mutual support through the Intergovernmental Commission to result-oriented activities in all areas, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Azernews reports.

“Within the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Albania Intergovernmental Commission, we exchanged views on the priorities of our partnership agenda with Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy. We agreed to provide mutual support through the Intergovernmental Commission to result-oriented activities in all areas related to the strategic course of the Heads of State aimed at strengthening friendly relations and bilateral cooperation,” he said.

---

