Transit-logistics companies of Czechia invited to participate in Alat Free Economic Zone

23 April 2024 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed the expansion of existing cooperation and the addition of green and renewable energy directions between the two countries during his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Czechia, Jan Lipavský, within the framework of his visit to Czechia, Azernews reports.

The ministers exchanged views on the participation of Czech investors in large-scale reconstruction projects in the territories liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan.

"The opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor passing through Azerbaijan and the Alat Free Economic Zone located on the country's territory were discussed, including the utilization of transit-logistics companies from Czechia," the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz