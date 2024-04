23 April 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ziya Hajili, director of the International Cooperation and Communication Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has resigned.

Azernews reports that he was appointed as an advisor to the president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ACE).

Z. Hajili was the department director from April 2021.

