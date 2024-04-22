Poland to host event to investigate possibilities of exporting Polish agricultural products to Azerbaijan

22 April 2024 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

The National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR), a Polish governmental agency, supervised by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, will hold an event on April 25 to discuss the possibilities of exporting Polish agricultural products to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the KOWR.

On April 25, KOWR will hold a webinar called ‘Export Opportunities to the Azerbaijani Market’ for entrepreneurs operating in the Polish agri-food sector. Representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Warsaw, the Embassy of Poland in Baku, Clever Logistic company, Azerbaijan’s Bravo supermarket chain and others will participate in the mentioned webinar.

The representative of Clever Logistic, Vasilisa Degterenko, plans to discuss issues related to the organization of the supply of agro-food products from Poland to Azerbaijan, logistics and delivery routes, and possible risks.

