Five countries' names investing the most in Azerbaijan discloses
In 2023, the amount of foreign direct investments attracted to the economy of Azerbaijan amounted to 6 billion 658 million 68 thousand US dollars.
Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan that this is an increase of 6.1% annually.
The 5 countries that invested the most in the country's economy during the reporting period were:
United Kingdom ( $1 billion 857 million 64 thousand)
Turkiye ($1 billion 302 million 409 thousand)
Cyprus ($791 million 594 thousand)
Russian Federation ($617 million 339 thousand)
Islamic Republic of Iran ($395 million 983 thousand)
---
