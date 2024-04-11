Azernews.Az

Thursday April 11 2024

Five countries' names investing the most in Azerbaijan discloses

11 April 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
Five countries' names investing the most in Azerbaijan discloses
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In 2023, the amount of foreign direct investments attracted to the economy of Azerbaijan amounted to 6 billion 658 million 68 thousand US dollars.

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan that this is an increase of 6.1% annually.

The 5 countries that invested the most in the country's economy during the reporting period were:

United Kingdom ( $1 billion 857 million 64 thousand)

Turkiye ($1 billion 302 million 409 thousand)

Cyprus ($791 million 594 thousand)

Russian Federation ($617 million 339 thousand)

Islamic Republic of Iran ($395 million 983 thousand)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more