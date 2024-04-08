COP29 to open new page in Azerbaijan's relations with UN - official

8 April 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

COP29 will open a new page in Azerbaijan's relations with the UN, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

"Organization of a platform in Azerbaijan to discuss the most pressing problems of humanity in the world, such as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), confirms our country's position as a responsible partner in addressing global issues and will open a new page in our relations with the UN," he said.

He reminded that the current year in Azerbaijan has been declared the Year of Solidarity for a Green World.

"Based on the above-mentioned decree, as well as taking into account the organisation of COP29 in our country this November, I think it would be appropriate to give priority to environmental projects in 2024, even in the projects we are implementing under the Framework Document," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

