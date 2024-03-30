Azerbaijan, Pakistan to start ICT youth exchange program

30 March 2024 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

A recent telephone conversation between Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and Pakistan's Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, centered on mutual interests in information technology and telecommunications, Azernews reports.

During the call, Ambassador Farhadov expressed Azerbaijan's strong interest in deepening its collaboration with Pakistan in the ICT sector, emphasizing the significance of further partnership.

In response, Minister Khawaja acknowledged the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed Pakistan's eagerness to strengthen relations in information technology and telecommunications. She also proposed the initiation of a youth exchange program between the two countries and highlighted the potential benefits of exchanging start-ups to enhance bilateral relations.

---

