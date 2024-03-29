Azerbaijan indicates growth in its banking sector's assets

29 March 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

As of March 1, 2024, the assets of banks based in Azerbaijan totaled over 48,735.7 million manats (approximately $28.6 billion), marking a 6.6% increase compared to the previous year, Azernews reports.

