Azerbaijan indicates growth in its banking sector's assets

29 March 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
As of March 1, 2024, the assets of banks based in Azerbaijan totaled over 48,735.7 million manats (approximately $28.6 billion), marking a 6.6% increase compared to the previous year, Azernews reports.

