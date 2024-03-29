China exports smartphones increases

29 March 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February, 2024, China exported approximately 113,600 smartphones to Azerbaijan, which is 3.3 times higher than the corresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports, citing the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

The export value increased by 3.6 times, reaching $12.9 million.

According to the information from the General Administration of Customs, in 2023, China exported approximately 291,100 smartphones worth approximately $32.5 million to Azerbaijan.

The transaction highlights the economic relationship between China and Azerbaijan, showcasing their engagement in trade activities. It suggests a demand for Chinese smartphones in the Azerbaijani market, which could be due to various factors such as affordability, technological features, or brand popularity.

Smartphones fall under the category of telecommunications and electronic devices. The trade of smartphones indicates the importance of this sector in both countries' economies. It suggests that Azerbaijan relies on imports from China to meet its domestic demand for smartphones.

The export of smartphones worth $13 million reflects market trends and consumer preferences in Azerbaijan. It indicates that Azerbaijani consumers are inclined towards purchasing Chinese smartphones, either due to their competitive pricing, advanced features, or other factors.

The substantial value of smartphone exports suggests the potential for further growth in bilateral trade between China and Azerbaijan, particularly in the telecommunications sector. Both countries may explore opportunities to expand their trade relations and capitalize on emerging market demands.

