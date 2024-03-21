Azerbaijan offers production under single brand to Turkic-speaking countries

21 March 2024 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov, suggested starting a pilot project related to the production of agricultural and food products under the brand of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and exploring the possibilities of applying a general agricultural insurance system within the organization.

Azernews informs referring to the ministry that minister Mammadov put forward his proposal at the III Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of OTS held in Kazakhstan.

The minister also noted that the needs of the OTS countries for agricultural products should be determined, and the demand for these products should be met mainly at the expense of the member countries of the organization.

In addition, the Azerbaijani official said that the economic and agricultural potential of the OTS countries, investment opportunities, the implemented reforms and the existing transport and logistics infrastructure allow for the expansion of cooperation. Saying that Azerbaijan has become one of the reliable transport and logistics centers of the Eurasian region, Majnun Mammadov gave detailed information about the contribution that the important international transport projects implemented by our country can make to the development of mutual trade relations between the OTS countries.

The minister drew attention to the fact that President Ilham Aliyev declared our territories freed from occupation a "green energy" zone and that these territories have great agricultural potential. At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with friendly countries in the direction of the restoration and development of agriculture in the territories freed from occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz