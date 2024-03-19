Million allocated for project planning works in Zangilan
"In Eastern Zangazur Economic District, the results of the tender for the procurement of project planning services for the resettlement of Alibeyli village in Zangilan district have been announced, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%