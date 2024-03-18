Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for development of comprehensive cooperation

18 March 2024 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and the Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that the meetings held between the presidents of Azerbaijan and China and the exchange of letters are important factors in determining the direction of the strategic development of the partnership between the two countries.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on relations between the two countries in various fields, upcoming issues related to COP29, cooperation on the Middle Corridor, and peacebuilding in the South Caucasus region.

At the same time, prospects for the development of comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.

