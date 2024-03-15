Value of paid services in Azerbaijan increases by more than 5%

15 March 2024 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In January-February 2024, the value of paid services provided to the population increased by 5.3% in real terms compared to the corresponding period of 2023, reaching 1865.2M ($1097.18M) manats, Azernews reports this based on the State Statistics Committee.

Legal entities provided services to the population worth 1410.4M manats ($829.65M), which accounts for 75.6% of the total value of services.

In January-February 2024, on average, each resident of the country used paid services worth 183.2 manats ($107.76), or 12.9 manats ($7.59) more compared to the corresponding period of 2023 in nominal terms.

In January–November 2023, Azerbaijan produced a GDP of 123 billion manats ($72.37 billion), or 1.1%, more year-on-year.

Over the past year, added value in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 1.7%, and in the non-oil and gas sector, it increased by 3.7%.

According to the data, 40.5% of GDP production comes from industry, 10% from trade; repair of vehicles, 6.2% from transport and warehousing, 6.2% from construction, 5.5% from agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.2% from tourist accommodation and catering, 1.7% from IT and communications, and 18.6% from other spheres. Net taxes on products and imports amounted to 9.1% of GDP.

The GDP per capita amounted to 12,114.5 manats ($7,128.43).

