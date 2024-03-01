Another Azercell specialist has become the first in the cybersecurity competition

1 March 2024 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Javid Jabbarli, an employee of the leading mobile operator, has won the "Skills Azerbaijan" national competition

Javid Jabbarli, a member of Azercell's Security Department, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the top performer in the individual category of “Red Team” direction at the national competition "Skills Azerbaijan." This competition, aimed at young individuals aged 17-24, focuses on cybersecurity, encompassing aspects such as cyber-attacks, cyber-defense, and cyber-engineering. Out of 24 participants, Javid emerged as the country's foremost talent in this crucial field. The team he represented also won the national championship, by accumulating the maximum score.

In general, the top-performing participants have entered the "WorldSkills Azerbaijan" national team and have gained the opportunity to participate in the "WorldSkills Lyon 2024" competition, which will be attended by more than 80 countries. The teams are now involved in the preparation for participation in the international competition at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center founded by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.

250 candidates applied to participate in the exam stage of the "Skills Azerbaijan" national competition. Out of them, 24 gained the right to participate in the final stage.

---

