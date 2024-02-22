Azernews.Az

Kazakhstan consents to reducing cargo transportation time through Azerbaijan

22 February 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified an agreement with Turkiye to reduce the time of cargo transportation through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

