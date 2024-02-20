Azerbaijan develops cooperation with St. Petersburg

20 February 2024 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said in social network X that an exchange of views on the Roadmap of cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural spheres for 2024-2028 was held between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg, Azernews reports.

"At the meeting with the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg, member of the St. Petersburg government - chairman of the Committee for External Relations Evgeny Grigoriev, we discussed the prospects of expanding the economic agenda," Aliyev said.

