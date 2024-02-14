Cargo transportation volume from China to Europe via Azerbaijan to increase
Rufat Bayramov, National Secretary of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) for Azerbaijan, said that the volume of cargoes transported from China to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan will increase, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%