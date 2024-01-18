Azerbaijan's Economy Minister holds discussion with Honeywell CEO

18 January 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, together with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapoor on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Azernews reports.

The Minister discussed with Honeywell representatives cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of innovative solutions to expand the use of sustainable energy resources in Azerbaijan and prospects for establishing favourable cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures, including local companies, will participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland,

According to the agenda of the Davos Economic Forum, Mikayil Jabbarov will participate in the "COP28 and the Road Ahead" discussions scheduled for January 16.

The participation of the representative of Azerbaijan in these discussions is logical, as COP29 will be held in Baku

