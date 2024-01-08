Azerbaijan doubles the production of automobiles in its industrial zones

8 January 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, automobile production in Azerbaijan's industrial zones increased by 109% or 2.1 times, compared to 2022, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his post on the X social network.

"Positive dynamics are observed in automobile manufacturing enterprises operating in industrial zones of Azerbaijan. The production of the first car in industrial zones began in 2018, and 712 cars were produced that year. In 2023, this number was 4,233. This is compared to 2022. It means a 109% increase," he said

