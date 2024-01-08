Wind and solar power plants to be established in these districts of Baku

8 January 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

By 2040, it is proposed to build a wind and three solar power plants with a total area of 2,650 ha and an installed capacity of 1,200 MW in the sub-centers of Alyat, Lokbatan, Sabunchu, and Mardakan.

