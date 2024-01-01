Profits of cinematographic enterprises in Azerbaijan exempted from tax for 3 years

1 January 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

As of this year, 75% of the profits of cinematographic enterprises in Azerbaijan have been exempted from tax.

Azernews reports that the Tax Code has been amended in this regard.

According to the changes, 75% of the profits obtained from the entrepreneurial activities of the cinematographic enterprises registered in Azerbaijan and producing and dubbing the film, which are not micro-entrepreneurial subjects, were exempted from taxation for 3 years.

