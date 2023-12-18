Deputy Minister: Over 20 projects modelled in Baku within framework of Digital Twin

18 December 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

More than 20 projects have been simulated in Baku within the framework of the "Digital Twin", the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rahman Hummatov, stated during the presentation "Mobility Transformation Programme in Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

"A “digital twin” of the city of Baku has been created. Based on the “digital twin,” the latest infrastructure projects are planned and regular route lines are optimised. In total, to date, more than 20 projects with serious investment potential have been modelled on the “digital twin,” and scientifically proven results have been obtained. Six of the most effective projects have been identified, and their implementation will begin in the near future,” the deputy said.

R.Hummatov added that new bus routes and a network of special lanes have been prepared in Azerbaijan to ensure the accessibility of public transport within the works.

"Important measures are being taken to ensure the accessibility of public transport as part of the work carried out towards improving the transport capacity of the capital. All routes have been analysed by AYNA, the number of buses on the lines has been monitored daily, and their uninterrupted movement has been ensured," he noted.

