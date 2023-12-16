Consumer market in Azerbaijan grew by about 6%

16 December 2023 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

The value of goods and services sold to meet the needs of consumers in Azerbaijan in January-November this year increased by 5.6% compared to January-November 2022, amounting to AZN 63.2 bln, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the value of goods and services sold by economic entities of non-state sector increased by 5.4% compared to January-November 2022 and made AZN 60.8 bln, of which 47.9% was formed due to the activity of individual entrepreneurs.

During the reporting period, the consumer spent on average AZN 566.1 per month, or AZN 74.1 more in nominal terms compared to the same period of 2022.

