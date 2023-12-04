Azernews.Az

Monday December 4 2023

SOFAZ reveals volume of sold foreign currency last month [PHOTOS]

4 December 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ reveals volume of sold foreign currency last month [PHOTOS]

The State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOFAZ) unveiled the volume of sold currency in last month, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more