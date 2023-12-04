SOFAZ reveals volume of sold foreign currency last month [PHOTOS]
The State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOFAZ) unveiled the volume of sold currency in last month, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%