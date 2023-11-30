Araz Valley to produce demining equipment

30 November 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

A production of demining equipment will be carried out in Araz Valley Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

Elshad Nuriyev, chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency, said this during the "Towards 0" panel speech at the first Industrial Security Summit held in Azerbaijan.

He noted that there are currently 20 residents of Agdam Industrial Park.

"More than 7 enterprises are expected to open here in May next year. 6 of our residents are registered in the Araz Valley Industrial Park."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz