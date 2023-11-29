Ecology Ministry and NEQSOL Holding sign MoU on environmental protection [PHOTOS]

29 November 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan Imran Ahmadzadeh, Azernews reports.

Issues of cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection were discussed at the event. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and General Director of NEQSOL Holding Yusif Jabbarov also attended the event

The document envisages protection of biodiversity, protection and restoration of flora and fauna species, and restoration of ecosystems and infrastructure in specially protected natural areas. Provision of strategic raw material resources to ensure sustainable operations, replacement of raw materials with waste mineral components, use of alternative fuel and energy sources, and "green" includes cooperation in supporting the economy.

CEO, Yusif Jabbarov informed that "NEQSOL Holding attaches great importance to the application of sustainable and responsible business practises. In addition to business projects such as building a solar power plant and applying sustainable technologies, we are also implementing various social projects. This memorandum forms the basis for our joint activities in the field of ecology and environmental protection.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in more than 10 countries in telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction.

